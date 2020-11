Barea signed a one-year, $2.6 million guaranteed contract with the Mavericks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 36-year-old will be back in Dallas for at least one more season. Barea appeared in 29 games during the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 7.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes. He should fill a reserve role for the Mavs again in 2020-21.