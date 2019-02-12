Lyles (concussion) returned to the court Sunday, finishing the 98-89 win over Austin with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Lyles technically missed two games with a listed concussion, but it's quite possible the starting small forward's surprising DNP last Saturday could have been a byproduct of the previously unannounced injury. In any case, while Lyles didn't get the start Sunday he did play 22 minutes which would seem to indicate the the 23-year-old is healthy enough to take on his usual allotment of minutes Wednesday against Stockton.