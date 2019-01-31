Jairus Lyles: Scores 21 in win
Lyles finished Wednesday's win over the Skyforce with 21 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Apparently Lyles put together his best James Harden impersonation as the guard garnered a whopping 14 free throw attempts, significantly more than his season average of 3.7. Lyles' numbers haven't changed significantly in January despite a number of the Stars' depth pieces either missing time due to injury or joining the NBA, with the 24-year-old averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 31 games this season.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...