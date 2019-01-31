Lyles finished Wednesday's win over the Skyforce with 21 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Apparently Lyles put together his best James Harden impersonation as the guard garnered a whopping 14 free throw attempts, significantly more than his season average of 3.7. Lyles' numbers haven't changed significantly in January despite a number of the Stars' depth pieces either missing time due to injury or joining the NBA, with the 24-year-old averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 31 games this season.