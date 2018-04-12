Jazz's Dante Exum: Will play Wednesday

Exum (lower leg) will play Wednesday against the Portland, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After leaving Tuesday's game with leg soreness, Exum will go ahead and play Wednesday. In Exum's last six games, he's seeing 20.8 points, which is likely about what he'll see Wednesday.

