Jazz's Jae Crowder: Delivers once again off bench
Crowder finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes in the Jazz's 148-147 double overtime loss to the Thunder on Friday.
Crowder's scoring tally paced the Jazz bench and served as his highest since Jan. 16. The veteran forward continues to serve as a solid second-unit presence on both ends of the floor, and he's now contributed double-digit scoring tallies in four of the last six games. Crowder has notably stepped up his work on the boards in February as well, as he's hauled in at least five rebounds in five of six games during the month, one of his more productive stretches of the season in that category.
