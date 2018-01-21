Jazz's Joe Ingles: Season-high scoring haul in win

Ingles accounted for 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 win over the Clippers.

The 30-year-old was back in the starting lineup with Rodney Hood (leg) out of action, and he parlayed the opportunity into a season-high scoring total. Ingles has had the hot hand in recent games, shooting between 53.3 percent and 62.5 percent in the last three contests. A bulk of that success has come courtesy of Ingles' trademark long-distance prowess, as he's posted a 52.4 percent success rate (11-for-21) from behind the arc during that span. While Saturday's breakout effort was certainly a welcome sight for fantasy owners, it's worth noting that Ingles' offensive contributions have fluctuated considerably throughout the season, as his point tally against the Clippers was only his third double-digit scoring effort over the last 15 games.