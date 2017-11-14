Jazz's Joe Johnson: Will miss another two weeks
Johnson (wrist) will sit out another two weeks before being reevaluated.
Johnson has been sidelined since Oct. 31 with tendon instability in his right wrist. After consulting with a hand specialist on Tuesday, it was concluded that Johnson is showing progress in his recovery, but will need at least another two weeks off for further rehabilitation. That said, look for Johnson to miss the next six games, with the hope of being cleared for a Nov. 28 matchup against the Nuggets after his next evaluation.
