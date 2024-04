Collins (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collins is set to miss a fourth consecutive game due to back spasms, meaning the Jazz will remain depleted in the frontcourt since Walker Kessler (nose) is out as well. This means Omer Yurtseven is likely to stay in the starting unit. Collins' next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Tuesday.