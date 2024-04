Collins (back) will not play Tuesday versus Denver, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Collins is joined by Walker Kessler (nose) and Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) as the cast of multi-game absences in Utah's frontcourt. Omer Yurtseven will likely continue operating in the starting lineup, while Darius Bazley has logged 30-plus minutes in back-to-back contests.