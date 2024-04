Collins (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Collins won't be available for the final game of the regular season, which makes sense since the Jazz doesn't have anything to play for Sunday. The veteran forward enjoyed a solid campaign in a starting role in 2023-24, averaging 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 28.0 minutes per game across 68 appearances (66 starts).