Collins (back) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Thursday will mark the sixth straight game on the sidelines for Collins, and we wouldn't expect to see him make an appearance for Utah's final two road games. Luka Samanic, Taylor Hendricks and Omer Yurtseven will continue to handle the frontcourt minutes for Utah with the main guys sidelined.