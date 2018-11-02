Mitrou-Long is getting called up by the Jazz on Friday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

With the Jazz shorthanded for back-to-back games starting Friday, the team called up Mitrou-Long to add depth at the guard position. It's unlikely though that Mitrou-Long will see a decent amount of minutes in both Friday's and Saturday's contests considering Ricky Rubio and Dante Exum are healthy.