Yurtseven ended with 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to Denver.

Making his third straight start in the absence of John Collins (back) and Walker Kessler (nose), Yurtseven delivered his first double-double of the season. The 25-year-old center has averaged 13.3 points, 8.3 boards, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals during his brief starting stint, and with Utah headed back to the draft lottery, Yurtseven could see a significant tole over the final handful of games left on the schedule.