Yurtseven supplied 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

Yurtseven spent most of the season as the third-string center behind John Collins (back) and Walker Kessler (nose), but since both were ruled out for the season finale, Yurtseven stepped into a starting role and looked quite good, posting a double-double and making his presence felt on the glass. Yurtseven started Utah's final six games of the campaign, scoring in double digits four times and posting two double-doubles in that span.