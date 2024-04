Yurtseven will start against the Clippers on Friday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

John Collins (back) and Walker Kessler (nose) are both sidelined, so Yurtseven could have a sizable role Friday night. In six starts this season, Yurtseven averaged 6.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks.