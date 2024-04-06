Yurtseven registered 12 points (6-10 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 131-102 loss to the Clippers.

Yurtseven garnered the start with John Collins (back) and Walker Kessler (nose) on the sidelines, and although he struggled alongside the rest of the starters, he's proven to be an effective placeholder when called upon. He's started 22 games with the Jazz this season, a decrease from his 40 starts during his rookie season, but the 22-year old is developing over time. The Auburn product will provide solid backup support regardless of where he ends up. His youth is a solid indicator that the Jazz will want to keep him on the payroll as they rebuild in the offseason.