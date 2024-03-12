Porter announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday. He was waived by Utah on Monday morning.

Porter being waived a week after the buyout eligibility deadline for the postseason was a peculiar occurrence, but it makes more sense in the context of Porter not seeking another opportunity. Porter's career has spanned 11 seasons and five teams, yielding averages of 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 527 regular-season games. The 30-year-old was an NBA champion with Golden State in 2022, but a myriad of lower-body injuries have plagued him since. Porter said Monday that "my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire." He compiled 174 minutes across 15 appearances for Toronto this season prior to being traded to Utah in February.