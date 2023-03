Gay has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to lower back spasms, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Gay will finish Wednesday's tilt with seven points, one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes of play. Simone Fontecchio and Juan Toscano-Anderson could pick up some extra minutes in the remainder of the contest. Gay should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks until we get further updates on his status.