Kessler won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a nasal fracture. He will end the contest with six points (3-3 FG), one assist and one block in nine minutes.

Kessler left Tuesday's contest with 5:22 remaining in the second quarter after being hit in the face and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Omer Yurtseven will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Kessler's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Clippers.