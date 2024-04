Kessler (nose) is out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler suffered a nasal fracture in Tuesday's 129-113 loss to the Cavaliers, and the Jazz are not going to risk him in the final games of the season, especially considering the team has nothing to play for. This means Omer Yurtseven is expected to remain in the starting lineup Friday, while Kessler's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Tuesday.