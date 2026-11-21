Kessler notched 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 106-104 win over Sacramento.

Kessler was efficient around the rim and protected the paint, but he nearly let Sacramento back into the contest. He missed both free throws with 5.3 seconds left, giving the Kings one last shot. Free-throw shooting remains his biggest weakness at under 60 percent. Otherwise, the center has been everything the Lakers hoped for when they signed him this summer, averaging a double-double with more than two blocks per game.