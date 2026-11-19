Kessler notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-10 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 loss to the Jazz.

Kessler returned from his first injury-related absence of the season and immediately reclaimed a substantial workload, playing 31 minutes against his former team. His 11 rebounds were encouraging, but the 4-for-10 free-throw shooting was a significant drawback. The absence of blocks was also unusual for a center whose fantasy value relies heavily on rim protection. Nevertheless, his efficient scoring, rebounding and defensive upside should keep him relevant in category leagues. He has scored in double digits in his last 12 appearances while posting nine double-doubles over that stretch.