Kessler registered 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-123 victory over the Suns.

Kessler made an impact on the glass and turned in an efficient shooting effort en route to his fifth straight double-double. Over that stretch, the big man has averaged 14.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per tilt. He continues to provide well-rounded contributions on a nightly basis and has now tallied eight double-doubles on the year.