Kessler logged 10 points (5-10 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 victory over the Bucks.

Kessler recorded another double-double, controlling the glass while adding a steal and a block. While his scoring was modest, he continues to provide the Lakers with a reliable interior presence alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. His rebounding and shot-blocking upside make him a solid option in standard leagues, particularly for those in need of big-man stats.