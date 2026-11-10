Kessler recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 124-114 victory over the Hawks.

Kessler was efficient around the rim and posted his sixth double-double over the past seven games. He scored at least 20 points for the third time this year and the first time since back-to-back such performances to begin the campaign. His rebounding and efficiency have made him one of the more pleasant surprises in fantasy so far, even on a night when his shot-blocking was quieter than usual.