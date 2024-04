Kessler (nose) will not play Sunday against the Warriors.

Kessler will end up missing the final six games of the campaign. After a breakout rookie season in 2022-23, Kessler couldn't really build on that momentum in 2023-24. He finished the season with averages of 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 23.3 minutes across 64 appearances.