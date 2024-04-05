Kessler (nose) will not play Friday against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler suffered a nasal fracture Tuesday against the Cavaliers, but the Jazz will continue to monitor him closely for the swelling and inflammation. For now, Kessler can be considered questionable for Sunday against the Warriors. In the meantime, Omer Yurtseven could step into a larger role with John Collins (back) also sidelined.