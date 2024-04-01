Kessler will start during Sunday's game against the Kings, David Locke of Locked on Podcast reports.

Kessler will return to the starting lineup due to John Collins (back) being out of the lineup. The 22-year-old pro is averaging 9.0 points, 10.0 rebounds 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game over his last three starts.