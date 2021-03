Lin recorded 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 113-103 win over G League Oklahoma City.

Health has been an issue for Lin this year, specifically with his back. When he's on the court, Lin has been dynamic, averaging 19.8 points per game while hitting 50.5 percent of his field goals. The veteran will play a major role for G League Santa Cruz in the playoffs starting Monday.