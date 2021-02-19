Lin (back) provided 27 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 win over G League Fort Wayne.

Lin returned from a one-game absence due to back soreness. Despite coming off the bench, Lin put together a massive performance, leading the team in assists and finishing second in points. The 32-year-old has been fantastic in the G League so far, averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while connecting on 48.3 percent of three-pointers.