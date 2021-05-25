Lin said Monday that he intends to continue his professional playing career in 2021-22, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

After failing to receive clearance from FIBA to sign with the Warriors ahead of the current season, Lin was forced to wait until February to make his 2020-21 debut as a member of Golden State's G League affiliate (Santa Cruz). The 32-year-old guard still looked to have plenty left in the tank during his nine-game run with Santa Cruz at the G League bubble in Orlando, averaging 19.8 points (on 50.5 percent shooting from the field) and 6.4 assists in 31.2 minutes per contest. If Lin can't secure or is unwilling to accept a non-guaranteed, training-camp deal with an NBA team this summer, he'll presumably head overseas to find work.