Lin (back) posted 25 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 109-104 win over G League Austin.

Lin returned to the lineup after more than a week on the sidelines with a lingering back injury. The 32-year-old finished second on the team in scoring, adding a strong showing from the charity stripe. Lin has now averaged 20.5 points per game in the G League this year.