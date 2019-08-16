Jerryd Bayless: Taking talents to China
Bayless agreed to terms on a contract Thursday with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Bayless, 30, will head overseas for the first time in his career after stints with the Trail Blazers, Hornets, Raptors, Grizzlies, Celtics, Bucks, 76ers and Timberwolves since he was selected in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft. Given his advancing age along with the fact that he shot just 35.7 percent from the floor in 34 games with Minnesota in 2018-19, Bayless' NBA playing days could well be over.
