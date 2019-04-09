Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out vs. Raptors
Bayless (ankle) will not play Tuesday against Toronto, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The veteran will miss a second straight game, so expect Tyus Jones to see the bulk of the minutes at point guard, with Jared Terrell potentially in line for a larger role off the bench.
