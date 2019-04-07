Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable Sunday
Bayless is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right ankle contusion.
It doesn't appear as though Bayless suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Heat, as the veteran guard was a late add to the injury report for Sunday's matchup. It's currently unknown how severe Bayless' ankle injury is, but for now, considered him a game-time call versus the Thunder on Sunday.
