Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out Sunday

Bayless (ankle) is inactive Sunday versus the Thunder.

Bayless, who will dress but won't play against the Thunder, was a late addition to the injury report Sunday with a sore right ankle. Bayless' next chance at returning to the court will be Tuesday versus the Raptors. Tyus Jones figures to play a large role Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories