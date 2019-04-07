Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out Sunday
Bayless (ankle) is inactive Sunday versus the Thunder.
Bayless, who will dress but won't play against the Thunder, was a late addition to the injury report Sunday with a sore right ankle. Bayless' next chance at returning to the court will be Tuesday versus the Raptors. Tyus Jones figures to play a large role Sunday.
