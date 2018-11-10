Jevon Carter: Registers 25 points in win
Carter scored 25 points while contributing six rebounds, three assists and three steals during Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley.
It certainly wasn't an efficient night for Carter as he made just 10 of his game-high 26 field goal attempts, but the guard worked nicely with Yuta Watanabe to pile on the points. Primarily the only three-point threat for the Hustle, Carter could provide some value in the category despite his unsightly shooting percentage.
