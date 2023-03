Jenkins totaled 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 win over College Park.

Jenkins was lights out en route to his highest-scoring outing since Jan. 1, when he posted a season-high 37 points in a win over the Squadron. He also set season highs in rebounds and assists while notching multiple steals for the eighth time during the campaign.