Jenkins managed 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 win over Iowa.

Jenkins posted his first 20-plus-point game since returning from injury and recorded at least three steals for just the third time this season. Across 24 appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.6 minutes per game.