Jenkins (personal) managed 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Jenkins had been away from the team due to personal reasons, but he returned to action Thursday, marking his first appearance with the Ignite since Feb. 8. Across 21 appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 18.5 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from deep.