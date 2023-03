Jenkins posted 23 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 127-108 loss to the Raptors 905.

Jenkins has been a streaky scorer for the Ignite over their past four games, posting two 20-plus outings while totaling just 16 points in the other two contests. Across 26 appearances, he's averaging 17.8 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from deep.