Jenkins totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to Sioux Falls.

Jenkins wasn't overly efficient from the field but still scored at least 15 points in a sixth straight game. He also recorded at least three steals for the third time this season and made at least one tally in each defensive category for the fourth time over his past five appearances.