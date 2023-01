Jenkins tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win over the Vipers.

Jenkins has now scored at least 20 points in five straight games. The 31-year-old has shot over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three during each of those contests.