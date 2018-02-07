O'Bryant will be waived by the Knicks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

In a relatively unexpected move, the Knicks have waived the player they received in the deal that sent Willy Hernangomez to the Hornets, as it appears they were really just after the pair of second-round picks that arrived as well. O'Bryant could certainly latch on with another team this season, though likely not in a fantasy-relevant role, as he's averaged just 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds across 10.5 minutes per game this season.