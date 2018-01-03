O'Bryant tallied 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) two rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 win over the Kings.

The fourth-year forward parlayed his bump in playing time into a season-high point total. O'Bryant's minutes are often in the single digits, but he tends to remain active when on the court; factoring in Tuesday's contest, he's put up at between six and 15 shot attempts in seven of the last 13 contests, despite seeing no more than 21 minutes in any of those games.