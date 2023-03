Ford posted 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-190 win over the Ignite.

Ford recorded a game-high 10 assists in Sunday's win. Despite struggling from distance, he shot 4-of-5 from two-point range. He is averaging 13.5 points, eight assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across his last two outings.