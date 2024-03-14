Ford supplied 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Stockton's 123-93 G League win over Mexico City on Friday.

Ford was one point away from sharing the team lead in scoring with Kessler Edwards and snapped a brief downturn where he'd put up 10 points or fewer in three straight games. The St. Mary's College product has put together some breakout offensive efforts this season, but he's also been prone to the occasional single-digit point tally.