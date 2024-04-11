Share Video

Link copied!

Ford (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Ford recently missed the G League Western Conference Finals with this same injury, so his absence is not surprising. He will have two chances left to play, against the Suns on Friday and the Trail Blazers on Sunday, before the end of the regular season, but even if he's deemed healthy, he's not expected to see regular minutes in head coach Mike Brown's rotation.

More News