Ford is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with right hip soreness.

With the G League's Stockton Kings having wrapped up their season Sunday with a loss to the Oklahoma City Blue in the Western Conference Finals of the G League playoff, Ford will be with Sacramento for the remainder of the season due to his standing as a two-way player. However, because he missed Sunday's G League game with the hip injury, Ford won't be rejoining the Kings at full health. Even if he's cleared to play Thursday, Ford is unlikely to be included in head coach Mike Brown's rotation.