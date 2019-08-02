Loyd has agreed to a contract with Valencia Basket of the EuroLeague, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.

The Raptors let Loyd out of his contract to allow him to sign overseas. He appeared in just 12 games for Toronto last season at the NBA level, but he was an MVP candidate in the G League. It seems likely he'll attempt to prove his value in the Euroleague, possibly hoping for an NBA comeback.