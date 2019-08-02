Jordan Loyd: Signs overseas
Loyd has agreed to a contract with Valencia Basket of the EuroLeague, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.
The Raptors let Loyd out of his contract to allow him to sign overseas. He appeared in just 12 games for Toronto last season at the NBA level, but he was an MVP candidate in the G League. It seems likely he'll attempt to prove his value in the Euroleague, possibly hoping for an NBA comeback.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...